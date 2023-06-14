Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.50 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RDN. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN opened at $25.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $311,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $779,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,892 shares of company stock worth $3,242,329. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

