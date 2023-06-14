Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.
Clarivate Stock Performance
Shares of CLVT stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.
