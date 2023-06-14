Short Interest in Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Expands By 6,075.0%

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 6,075.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTLC stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Oncotelic Therapeutics alerts:

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Oncotelic Therapeutics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.