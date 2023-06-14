Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Increases By 2,338.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, an increase of 2,338.1% from the May 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJN opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0951 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

