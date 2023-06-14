COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.855 dividend. This represents a yield of 43.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

