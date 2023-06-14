Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 3,775.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) by 210.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,779 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.51% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XBIO opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.79.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.39% and a negative net margin of 302.29%. Equities analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

