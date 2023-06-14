Short Interest in Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Grows By 16,700.0%

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 16,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Raffles Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAFLF opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Raffles Medical Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06.

About Raffles Medical Group

Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, and Investment Holdings segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, radiotherapy, and dental services.

Featured Articles

