Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Capri stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Capri by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Capri by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

