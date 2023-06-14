Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Eaton Stock Up 2.3 %

ETN stock opened at $193.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $193.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

