Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.
Costamare Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Costamare stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.
About Costamare
Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.
