Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $248.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.06 million. Costamare had a net margin of 53.06% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

(Get Rating)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.