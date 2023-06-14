Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $69.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,536,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 889,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.