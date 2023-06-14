Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Team Stock Performance
NYSE TISI opened at $6.86 on Monday. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.85%. The company had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Team (TISI)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.