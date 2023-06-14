Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Team Stock Performance

NYSE TISI opened at $6.86 on Monday. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.85%. The company had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Team Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Team by 672.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 397,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Team by 41.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Team by 401.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

