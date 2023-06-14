StockNews.com Upgrades Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Buy

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 549,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.