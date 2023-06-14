Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,822.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,909 shares of company stock worth $1,001,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. State Street Corp increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after buying an additional 2,589,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after buying an additional 2,184,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $18,853,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 853.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,584,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,718,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,200 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

