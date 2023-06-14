FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $240.30 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $241.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.77 and a 200-day moving average of $207.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

