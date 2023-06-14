Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

ODC stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,679 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

