StockNews.com Downgrades KBR (NYSE:KBR) to Hold

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

KBR (NYSE:KBRGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

KBR Stock Up 1.3 %

KBR stock opened at $64.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,533,736. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for KBR (NYSE:KBR)

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.