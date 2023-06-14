StockNews.com Downgrades KBR (NYSE:KBR) to Hold

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Up 1.3 %

KBR stock opened at $64.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,533,736. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.