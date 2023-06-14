StockNews.com Downgrades GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) to Sell

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of GSIT stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. GSI Technology has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $8.25.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
