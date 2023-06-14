StockNews.com Downgrades GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) to Sell

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

GSI Technology Price Performance

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. GSI Technology has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $8.25.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

About GSI Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 221,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GSI Technology by 75,282.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

