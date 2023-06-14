Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 0.1 %

LQDT opened at $15.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $488.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.54. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 11.03%.

In other Liquidity Services news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 12,307 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $196,419.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,298.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $66,726.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 12,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $196,419.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,298.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,272 shares of company stock valued at $832,215. Corporate insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

