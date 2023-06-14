Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

MRCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.00, a PEG ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

