StockNews.com Downgrades SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Sell

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.26.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $283.05 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.15 and a 200-day moving average of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
