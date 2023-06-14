StockNews.com Downgrades SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Sell

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $283.05 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.15 and a 200-day moving average of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

