Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Price Performance

Overstock.com stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $947.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,786,000 after buying an additional 188,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,194,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 355,142.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.