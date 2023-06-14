StockNews.com Upgrades Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to “Buy”

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $10.18 on Monday. Archrock has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 66.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 267,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.