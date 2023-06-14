NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $8.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

NIO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Sunday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NIO opened at $8.89 on Monday. NIO has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIO will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in NIO by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NIO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.