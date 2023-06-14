PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s previous close.

PAGS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $721.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,295,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after buying an additional 443,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after buying an additional 2,667,094 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after buying an additional 2,739,474 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,207,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

