Head-To-Head Survey: RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akumin and RadNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million 0.04 -$156.76 million ($1.79) -0.18 RadNet $1.43 billion 1.34 $10.65 million ($0.24) -137.33

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. RadNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -21.45% -71.19% -5.66% RadNet -0.90% 3.28% 0.67%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Akumin and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akumin and RadNet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00 RadNet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Akumin presently has a consensus target price of $0.25, suggesting a potential downside of 24.40%. RadNet has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.98%. Given RadNet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RadNet is more favorable than Akumin.

Volatility and Risk

Akumin has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of RadNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RadNet beats Akumin on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc. provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures. RadNet was founded by Howard G. Berger in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

