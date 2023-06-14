Head to Head Comparison: Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) versus Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Virgin Orbit and Nextracker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Virgin Orbit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Nextracker
|0
|3
|13
|0
|2.81
Profitability
This table compares Virgin Orbit and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virgin Orbit
|-546.24%
|-128.75%
|-64.94%
|Nextracker
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Virgin Orbit and Nextracker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virgin Orbit
|$33.18 million
|0.39
|-$157.29 million
|($0.56)
|-0.07
|Nextracker
|$1.90 billion
|1.02
|$1.14 million
|N/A
|N/A
Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.
Summary
Nextracker beats Virgin Orbit on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Virgin Orbit
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
