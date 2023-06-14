Head to Head Comparison: Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) versus Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Virgin Orbit and Nextracker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nextracker 0 3 13 0 2.81

Profitability

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 23,584.21%. Nextracker has a consensus price target of $40.93, indicating a potential downside of 2.91%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than Nextracker.

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94% Nextracker N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Nextracker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $33.18 million 0.39 -$157.29 million ($0.56) -0.07 Nextracker $1.90 billion 1.02 $1.14 million N/A N/A

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Summary

Nextracker beats Virgin Orbit on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

