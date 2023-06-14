BTIG Research Increases Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Price Target to $20.00

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 229.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRCL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Trading Up 28.1 %

GRCL stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $411.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Equities analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

