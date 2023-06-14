Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded by HSBC

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE:GOL opened at $4.04 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $845.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 272,388 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 253.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 233,440 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 129,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 111,543 shares during the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

