Bank of America Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $38.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $37.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 25.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 100,124 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 211.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 331.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,894,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,927 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

