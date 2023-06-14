Reviewing Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Snail and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail N/A N/A N/A 2U -26.41% -13.75% -3.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snail and 2U’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $74.44 million 0.78 $950,000.00 N/A N/A 2U $963.08 million 0.39 -$322.15 million ($3.22) -1.46

Analyst Recommendations

Snail has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2U.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Snail and 2U, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 0 0 1 0 3.00 2U 0 4 5 0 2.56

Snail currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 466.04%. 2U has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 127.56%. Given Snail’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Snail is more favorable than 2U.

Summary

Snail beats 2U on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited

About 2U

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek in April 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

