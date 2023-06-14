Head to Head Comparison: Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Adyen and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adyen N/A N/A N/A Cognyte Software -36.57% -55.52% -26.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adyen and Cognyte Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adyen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cognyte Software $312.06 million 1.26 -$114.13 million ($1.69) -3.37

Analyst Recommendations

Adyen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cognyte Software.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Adyen and Cognyte Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adyen 0 3 1 0 2.25 Cognyte Software 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cognyte Software has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 47.28%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than Adyen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Cognyte Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adyen beats Cognyte Software on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing. It serves digital, mobility, platforms and marketplace, retail, food and beverages, subscription, and hospital businesses. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. Cognyte Software Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

