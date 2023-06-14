Critical Review: D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) vs. CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CSG Systems International and D-Wave Quantum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 1 4 0 2.80 D-Wave Quantum 0 0 5 0 3.00

CSG Systems International currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.25%. D-Wave Quantum has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.81%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

94.8% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and D-Wave Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 5.24% 26.28% 7.31% D-Wave Quantum -915.96% N/A -68.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSG Systems International and D-Wave Quantum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $1.12 billion 1.44 $44.06 million $1.91 26.72 D-Wave Quantum $7.17 million 36.98 -$51.53 million ($0.55) -3.79

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats D-Wave Quantum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through in-production application deployment. The company's quantum solutions are used in artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. It serves manufacturing and logistics, financial services, life sciences, and other industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is based in Burnaby, Canada.

