Analyzing Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) and Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Japan Hotel REIT Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.81 billion 2.87 $128.99 million $3.75 25.05 Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 10.75% 338.09% 5.41% Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Japan Hotel REIT Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.8% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Japan Hotel REIT Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00 Japan Hotel REIT Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus price target of $107.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.35%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Japan Hotel REIT Investment on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. Our Hospitality segment is comprised of these convention center resorts operating under the Gaylord Hotels brand, along with two adjacent ancillary hotels, which are managed by Marriott International and represent a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.8 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network RHP owns in a joint venture with Gray Television, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment, in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

(Get Rating)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.