Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Torrid in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Torrid Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Torrid has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

