EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $149.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.59.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 117,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 49.5% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 459 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.