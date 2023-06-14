Vistry Group (LON:VTY) PT Raised to GBX 750 at UBS Group

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from GBX 725 ($9.07) to GBX 750 ($9.38) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s current price.

VTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.51) to GBX 871 ($10.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 700 ($8.76) to GBX 740 ($9.26) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 987 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.26) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.89) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 821.14 ($10.27).

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 748 ($9.36) on Monday. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 502 ($6.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 947.50 ($11.86). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 780.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 740.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 859.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000,000 ($7,507,507.51). Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

