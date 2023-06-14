Brokerages Set Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Target Price at $0.88

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPPI. HC Wainwright downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $35,625.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 155,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 245,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

