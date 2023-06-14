RWS (LON:RWS) PT Lowered to GBX 260

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 265 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.25) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.88) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

RWS Price Performance

LON:RWS opened at GBX 257 ($3.22) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,606.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 257.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 322.60. RWS has a 12-month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 417.49 ($5.22).

Insider Transactions at RWS

RWS Company Profile

In other RWS news, insider Julie Southern acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £10,320 ($12,912.91). In other RWS news, insider Julie Southern acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £10,320 ($12,912.91). Also, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 40,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($127,127.13). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,032,000. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

