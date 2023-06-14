Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Curis Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.79 on Monday. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Curis

Curis Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Curis by 187,394.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,297 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Curis by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Curis by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 113,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Curis by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 74,149 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

