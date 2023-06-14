Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Curis Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.79 on Monday. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Curis
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
