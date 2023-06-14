Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $3.69 on Monday. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $689.72 million, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm

Cinedigm Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.