Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Ceragon Networks Trading Up 1.9 %
CRNT opened at $2.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.36. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.
Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
