Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

DCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $742.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,660. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $16,537,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 135,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 294,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 85,370 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

