Advance Auto Parts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 11,209 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average volume of 6,518 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 2.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,381,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP stock opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $63.56 and a one year high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

