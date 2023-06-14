KeyCorp Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $150.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $124.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a PE ratio of 541.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,519. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.