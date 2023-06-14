KeyCorp Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $150.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s current price.
AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $124.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a PE ratio of 541.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,519. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.