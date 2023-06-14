KeyCorp Raises AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $190.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APPF. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF stock opened at $173.18 on Monday. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $85.51 and a 1 year high of $176.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 1,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

