Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $20.00 at Bank of America

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AFRM. Mizuho lowered their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Affirm Stock Up 2.6 %

AFRM stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.15. Affirm has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Insider Activity

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 48.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

