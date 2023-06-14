Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $360.00 at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus raised their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.27.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $304.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.99. Biogen has a 12 month low of $188.54 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

