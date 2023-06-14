BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $2.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.47.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
