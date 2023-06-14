BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $2.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.47.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,412 shares during the quarter. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.