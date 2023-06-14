Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $27.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $71,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $71,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $939,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,337. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 192.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,109 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,794,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,267 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,873,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after buying an additional 862,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $20,372,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,644,000 after purchasing an additional 489,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

